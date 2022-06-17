State AG alleges Pierce county sheriff violated conditions of release

A hearing on the motion is scheduled in front of Kitsap County Judge Jefferey Jahns on July 1.

TACOMA, Wash. — The state Attorney General's office filed a motion Friday to revoke Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer's condition of release for two charges he faces connected to a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier now suing him and the county.

If the motion is granted, Troyer would have to pay $10,000 in bail and strictly adhere to an anti-harassment order filed on behalf of Sedrick Altheimer.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled in front of Kitsap County Judge Jefferey Jahns on July 1.

Troyer, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a charge of false reporting and a charge of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant following the Jan. 27, 2021 incident.

Troyer called a department line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said multiple times that Altheimer threatened to kill him, according to probable cause documents.

Troyer was formally charged by the Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office following a months-long investigation.

During Ferguson's investigation, officers said Troyer told them Altheimer did not make any threats and he did not observe any weapons on him once they arrived at the scene.

Troyer was released on personal recognizance, so long as he stayed away from Altheimer and attended all court hearings. The Attorney General's office argues that Troyer violated his release following allegations that the sheriff followed Altheimer on several occasions while he was driving his paper route and flashing his lights.

A temporary anti-harassment order was filed against Troyer in May and upheld June 6. The order, which requires Troyer stay at least 1,000 feet away from Altheimer and have no contact with him, was extended through June 6, 2023.