Army Ranger charged in murder of Tacoma security guard

Patrick Byrne is charged in the murder of Denise Smith, whose body was discovered severely beaten July 18.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County prosecutor’s office filed first-degree murder charges Friday against 26-year-old Patrick Philip Byrne, an Army Ranger stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, for allegedly murdering a Tacoma security guard during an attack caught on surveillance video.

On July 18, the Tacoma Police Department responded to a building downtown where a security guard, later identified as 41-year-old Denise Smith, was found lying on the floor bleeding and not breathing.

Detectives said that it was clear she had been beaten severely, and she was declared dead at the scene.

Earlier that morning there was another 911 call that came from outside the building involving a man with blood on him calling for help. That man was later identified as the suspect in the security guard’s murder, Byrne.

Detectives learned Byrne was taken to the hospital saying that he was stabbed and had been sexually assaulted. However, no stab wounds were found on him at the hospital and he did not allow hospital staff to conduct a sexual assault examination.

Officers were told that he had a head injury when he arrived at the hospital and possible bleeding on the brain and that staff believed he may have been intoxicated.

Officers learned that Byrne had been drinking the night before Smith’s body was discovered in downtown Tacoma when he was involved in an altercation. Byrne fled from the location after being punched in the face, witnesses told police, eventually making his way on foot to the building where Smith was a security guard.

When detectives reviewed the surveillance video at the scene of the murder they saw Byrne enter the area of the building and go up to the entrance after a brief interaction with a transient woman outside. He stood by the entrance and barged into the building when Smith opened the doors to likely tell him to leave, according to the probable cause documents.

What ensued afterward was an attack that left Smith, as detectives describe, unrecognizable. Over the course of about 10 minutes, the surveillance video appeared to show Byrne beat Smith with his fists, stab her in the face with keys, drag her across the floor by her hair and choke her until her body went limp beneath him.

At one point, detectives said that it appeared Byrne, who is a full foot taller than Smith, was trying to gouge her eyes out. He is also seen keeping Smith from escaping multiple times, detectives said.

After Smith’s body is seen going limp on the ground, detectives said that Byrne began throwing furniture around the building’s lobby and tried to break a window in one of the building’s conference rooms before exiting the building.

When officers interviewed him at the hospital, Byrne said that he did not remember the attack and had blacked out after drinking at the bar.