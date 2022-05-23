Attorney for Black newspaper carrier suing Pierce County sheriff files anti-harassment order

The order, filed by attorney Vonda Sargent, went into effect Monday.

TACOMA, Wash. — A temporary anti-harassment protection order has been filed against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer by the attorney representing a Black newspaper carrier suing the county and the sheriff.

The order, filed by attorney Vonda Sargent, went into effect Monday. Sargent alleges that Troyer followed Sedrick Altheimer on several occasions while he was driving his paper route, flashing his lights at him.

The order requests that Troyer is restrained from contacting Altheimer, following him, or being within 500 feet of his home or workplace, which includes his vehicle.

Troyer’s attorney, John Sheeran, provided KING 5 with a statement after the anti-harassment order was issued which read, in part:

"Sheriff Troyer has not done anything to warrant the court entering an anti-harassment order."

Altheimer filed a legal claim last year seeking at least $5 million in damages following an incident on Jan. 27, 2021. On that day, Troyer called a department line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said that he “caught” Sedrick Altheimer in his driveway and “he just threatened to kill me,” according to probable cause documents.

Troyer faces one charge of false reporting and one charge of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. Troyer pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2021. He was formally charged by the Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office following a months-long investigation. Troyer’s trial begins July 11.