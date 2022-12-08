Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday

Over 100,000 square feet of donated furniture and clothing will be available to those in need at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday.

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling.

To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity Abraham's House is trying to help ease the burden of furniture costs through a one-of-a-kind furniture donation giveaway happening at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday.

Abraham's House Executive Director Kristina Munger said the organization has been collecting donations in Kitsap County for months.

"There has been a real spirit of giving," said Munger, who added the organization didn't have the storage to keep all the donations.

On Friday, volunteers worked to unload and stage 12 semi-trucks worth of furniture, toys and other home goods to give away during the event.

"This is our 23rd year, and we do mobile events when folks can't come to us,” said Munger. “We went to Louis County in 2008, and now Tacoma.”

The event, which is called the Festival of Giving, is open to anyone in need.

"The transition from COVID, they've had to move some families multiple times. And, you know, when you move a lot of times, these families can't afford to move their things with them and so they're left behind," added Munger.

The organization is also working with the Pierce County Health Department to make sure some Ukrainian families that recently came to the country from Poland have a chance to get what they need safely.

"People come and they're excited,” said Munger. “Our job is to slow them down because there is an order to how the shopping will go.”

The event is taking place at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., but Munger advised shoppers to arrive early.