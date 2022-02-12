5 things to know Friday

Snow over the weekend; High flu activity; New details in 1999 disappearance; University of Idaho murders update; Southern resident orca safety

Friday morning may see a little sunshine, but another system will move in during the day. Light snow may fall over the Kitsap Peninsula around midday on Friday and spread over western Washington during the late afternoon and evening as a mix of rain and snow.

Snow or rain will increase overnight Friday. There will be accumulations of snow mainly west of Puget Sound.

Accumulations of 2-6 inches are possible by early Saturday morning with the largest snowfalls in the western Kitsap Peninsula and between north Seattle and Everett.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Read more

Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.

The DOH said 7.5% of physician visits between Nov. 13-19 were for flu-like illnesses, up from the normal 1.8% baseline.

In the 2022-23 flu season, the DOH said there have been six adult flu deaths and one pediatric flu death.

There was an average of 193 flu deaths between 2014-2020, with a peak of 296 deaths in the 2017-18 flu season, according to DOH data. There were zero reported flu deaths in 2020-21 and 26 in 2021-22, a big decrease that coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and mask usage. Read more

Theresa Czapiewski’s hopes have been dashed for decades.

Ever since her daughter, two-year-old Teekah Lewis, vanished at a Tacoma bowling alley in 1999, potential breaks in the case have failed to lead to any arrests, or even named suspects.

But newly released details, and an updated age-progression photo showing what Teekah might look like nearly 24 years later, have renewed Czapiewski’s hopes.

“I’m hoping this picture can bring new light to the case,” Czapiewski said.

In 2020, detectives said they were looking for a person of interest who was seen near Teekah that night.

The witness described the person as a white male, about 5 feet, 11 inches, with a “husky” build, with brown, curly or wavy hair, a mustache and pockmarks on his face.

The witness said the man was wearing blue jeans and a blue checkered, flannel shirt.

Detectives had not previously released information about the man’s clothing. Read more

Fish and Wildlife officials are recommending that state lawmakers increase the required buffer around endangered Southern Resident orcas.

In a newly released report, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) recommends a 1,000-yard buffer for recreational boaters, commercial whale-watching operators and guided paddle tours.

Currently, boaters must stay at least 300 yards from Southern Resident killer whales (SRKW) and at least 400 yards out of the path in front of or behind them. Vessels are also required to reduce their speed to seven knots within a half mile of the SRKW. Read more

Classes are in session at the University of Idaho though many students aren’t attending in person – sighting safety as a major concern.

“A lot of people went home after the news,” said Ella Wise, University of Idaho freshman.

Wise said her mother wants her home but she stayed for Wednesday’s vigil. It was the first official, university-lead vigil for Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin; the four students murdered in an off-campus home on November 13.

“I’m coming home this weekend, back to Boise, because of it," Wise said. "My family is very concerned, and rightfully so.

Her roommates are going home too. Students said they don’t feel safe as no one is in custody for the stabbing death of four of their peers.

Idaho State Police, the FBI and Moscow police are working the case.

"There's a large group of people who are soul focused on solving this crime," said Aaron Snell, a spokesperson for the Idaho State Police Department. Read more




