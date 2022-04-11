5 things to know Friday

Rain, heavy wind Friday; Common election questions answered; Unsolved: Autumn Stone; Tacoma police seek info in cold case; Stevens Pass prepares for new ski season.

Tricky travel conditions over mountain passes and moderate to heavy rainfall are expected in areas of western Washington Friday as a series of weather events move into the region.

The series of incoming weather events prompted the National Weather Service to issue several weather advisories across the Puget Sound region. As of 6:45 a.m. Friday, a Flood Watch was in effect for nearly a dozen western Washington counties. A Wind Advisory was also issued for the Southwest Interior, the Tacoma and Hood Canal areas, the east Puget Sound lowlands, and areas near Bellevue, Seattle and Bremerton from 11 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Friday.

Both directions of Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles. The roadway reopened around 5 a.m., but drivers are advised to check pass conditions before traveling over the mountains.

On Friday, Seattle and Everett are expected to receive periods of moderate to heavy rainfall in the afternoon and evening as a rain shadow fills throughout the day. Overnight Friday, snow levels will fall as low as 2,500 feet, meaning more snow on the mountain passes Saturday morning. Read more

KING 5 has been collecting voters' questions ahead of Washington state's 2022 general election on Nov. 8.

After consulting with election officials, we compiled answers to the most frequent questions leading up to election day. Read more

Autumn Stone, 23, was found dead in Green Lake in 2019 and her cause of death was ruled a suicide, but the case has since been reopened.

Stone's family is desperate for answers as to what happened to her.

Stone’s body was recovered from Green Lake on Aug. 30, 2019. She was clothed but did not have shoes on. When investigators opened her fully-zipped vest, there was a shoelace wrapped around her neck. Read more

In a new push to bring to light cases that have turned cold, the Tacoma Police Department is hopeful someone knows something about a double murder that happened on Thanksgiving in 2002.

Time has yet to heal the wounds for the family of five-year-old Jeremy Britt-Bayinthavong and 19-year-old Kimberly Riley. Both were killed when a shooter sprayed bullets into a south-end Tacoma home just after ten in the evening on Thanksgiving Day, 2002.

“It’s heartbreaking --- I just, it’s somebody that’s completely innocent and has no involvement in anything and…and you can’t do anything about it,” said Tacoma Police Department detective Julie Dier. Read more

Stevens Pass Ski Resort is preparing for the winter season. But it has been a long road to get here for reasons both in and out of the resort’s control.

The 2021-2022 winter season left pass holders upset with mismanagement after paying full price for a short season. A petition was created asking for accountability, and an interim general manager was brought in.

This year, Vail Resorts hired Ellen Galbraith as the ski resort’s new vice president and general manager. Galbraith, a University of Washington graduate, said her focus is on moving forward. Read more