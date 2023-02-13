x
Tacoma

Woman arrested for murder after 3-year-old found dead inside Tacoma apartment

A second child in the apartment was placed into protective custody.

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman was booked into jail for murder after Tacoma police found a child dead inside an apartment on Sunday night.

The Tacoma Police Department was called just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday for an unresponsive child in an apartment in the 3200 block of South Mason Avenue. Officers found a 3-year-old male child, who was declared dead at the scene. Police said a third-party made the initial 911 call.  

Investigators booked a 25-year-old woman for second-degree murder charges. A second child in the apartment was placed into protective custody, according to police. 

Authorities did not release the cause of the child's death. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

