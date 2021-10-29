22-year-old man arrested for quadruple shooting in Tacoma on Oct. 21

Police arrested the suspect at a home in Tacoma on Friday after four people were shot to death on Oct. 21.

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: Attached video of the Tacoma quadruple shooting aired on Oct. 23

Police arrested a 22-year-old man at a Tacoma house Friday after four people were killed in a shooting in the Salishan neighborhood on Oct. 21.

The suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on four counts of murder, according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).

On Oct. 21, two women and a man were shot and killed in the 4200 block of Everett Street, TPD said. Tacoma firefighters took another man with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, where he later died.

The suspect lived in the same neighborhood as the victims. His relationship to the victims is unclear.

Three of the shooting victims belonged to the same family. The victims were identified as Raymond Williams, age 22, his girlfriend Natasha Brincefield, 22, his older sister Maria Nunez, 42, and her son Emery Iese, 19. Their manner of death is homicide.

The community held a vigil for the shooting victims on Oct. 23 at Lister Elementary School, not far from where the victims were shot and killed.

The parents of Natasha Brincefield attended the vigil. Brincefield's mother, Kathina, said her loss hits her when she does everyday things like going to the store.



"It's not fair that I get to do this and she doesn't. She doesn't get to live her life," Kathina Brincefield said.



Brincefield's father said he expects justice to be served.



"To shoot four, unarmed people in cold blood at point-blank range is just a coward," Timothy Brincefield said.

Today detectives with the assistance of the SWAT team served a warrant on a house in Tacoma and took a 22-year-old male into custody for the four homicides that occurred on Oct. 21 in the 4200 block of Everett St. The suspect was booked into the PCSO Jail on 4 counts of Murder 1. pic.twitter.com/qZ578lwNIf — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) October 30, 2021

The quadruple shooting brought Tacoma’s homicide numbers to 27, with 18 of them due to gun violence.