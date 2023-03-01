2 suspects arrested in armed robberies at Tacoma ATMs

Police are still searching for a third suspect, 21-year-old Emmanuel Brown, who is considered armed and dangerous.

TACOMA, Wash — Editor's note: The above video on ATM robberies in Tacoma originally aired on Jan. 3, 2023.

Two suspects in a series of armed robberies at Tacoma ATMs were arrested by police, the department announced Wednesday.

A third suspect believed to be involved in the robberies is still outstanding, the Tacoma Police Department said in a release.

From late December through early January, community members reported a total of 10 armed robberies at ATM locations near 72nd Street and Pacific Avenue and 56th Street and South Tacoma Way.

During the investigation, detectives identified the three suspects, along with a vehicle that was used in all 10 of the robberies.

Police developed probable cause to arrest all three. One 20-year-old suspect was arrested at a home in Tacoma and booked for 10 counts of first-degree robbery. He is being held on $750,000 bail at the Pierce County Jail.

On Tuesday, police arrested an 18-year-old suspect at an apartment in Tacoma. he was also booked into the Pierce County Jail on five counts of first degree robbery and is being held on $300,000 bail.

During both arrests, investigators recovered firearms, including with with an illegal fully-automatic modification.