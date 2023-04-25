Families want answers after 2 men found dead at recycling plant in Tacoma

The two men were found less than a week apart, according to investigators. The Medical Examiner has not determined a cause of death yet.

TACOMA, Wash. — Two families want answers after two men were found dead at a recycling plant in Tacoma.

The two were found less than a week apart, according to investigators. The Medical Examiner has not determined a cause of death for either man.

"Zack was 33, due to be 34 in July,” said Stacey Hillis, Zack Hillis' father.

Darlene Lindsay's son, Jeremy Lindsay was 36.

Both parents are on a painful and parallel journey after learning that Zack and Jeremy's bodies were found at a Tacoma recycling facility.



"I want to know what killed my son, one. And I want to know: how did my son get unnoticed in a garbage can?” Stacey Hillis asked.

Waste Management JMK Fibers confirmed that a body was discovered on April 12. Three days later another body was found at the plant.

Stacey Hillis remembers the police phone call.

"I just got the air sucked down. My family was around me and everybody was just devastated,” Stacey Hillis said.

He said he last talked with his son on April 8.

"On that Saturday that we last saw him, he told his sister 'If anything happens to me, I made some people mad,'” Stacey Hillis said.



Darlene Lindsay said one of her last conversations with Jeremy was difficult.

“I talked to him three years ago and at that time when I saw him, I tried everything to help him,” said Darlene Lindsay.

The families say both men dealt with struggles and knew each other

"They were in the same jail,” said Stacey Hillis.

Recently released, each had a place to live, according to Darlene Lindsay.

"Why would they go hang out in a garbage can or recycle can if they got a roof over their head already?” she asked.

A case with so many questions is now connecting two families.

"Everything. was parallel to each other of what our kids went through,” said Stacey Hillis.

"I can't stop until I find out what happened,” said Darlene Lindsay.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tacoma Police Department.