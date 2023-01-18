2 killed, teen hospitalized after car crashes into light pole, catches on fire

The deadly collision happened just before 4:30 a.m.

TACOMA, Wash. — Two people were killed and a teen is in the hospital after a two-car collision in Tacoma early Wednesday morning.

The Tacoma Police Department said a male driver was traveling northbound on Pacific Avenue South at South 38th Street when he was struck by another car, which careened into a pole and caught fire. Two people in the second car were killed and a 15-year-old male was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said the first driver, who had a green light, had minor injuries in the collision.

The intersection of South 38th and Pacific Ave will be shut down while authorities investigate.

Traffic advisory! The intersection of S. 38th St and Pacific Ave is shut down for a two-vehicle fatality collision. The Collision Investigation Team is responding. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/r9qvT7EZmp — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) January 18, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.