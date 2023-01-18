x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tacoma

2 killed, teen hospitalized after car crashes into light pole, catches on fire

The deadly collision happened just before 4:30 a.m.

More Videos

TACOMA, Wash. — Two people were killed and a teen is in the hospital after a two-car collision in Tacoma early Wednesday morning.

The Tacoma Police Department said a male driver was traveling northbound on Pacific Avenue South at South 38th Street when he was struck by another car, which careened into a pole and caught fire. Two people in the second car were killed and a 15-year-old male was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said the first driver, who had a green light, had minor injuries in the collision. 

The intersection of South 38th and Pacific Ave will be shut down while authorities investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

WATCHKING 5’s top stories playlist on YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out