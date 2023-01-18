2 killed, teen hospitalized after car crashes into light pole, catches on fire

TACOMA, Wash. — Two people were killed and a teen is in the hospital after a two-car collision in Tacoma early Wednesday morning.
The Tacoma Police Department said a male driver was traveling northbound on Pacific Avenue South at South 38th Street when he was struck by another car, which careened into a pole and caught fire. Two people in the second car were killed and a 15-year-old male was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to a police spokesperson.
Police said the first driver, who had a green light, had minor injuries in the collision.
The intersection of South 38th and Pacific Ave will be shut down while authorities investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
