Tacoma

2 people injured, 13 people displaced after Tacoma apartment fire

The Red Cross was requested to help find shelter for 13 occupants after three units were destroyed in the blaze.

TACOMA, Wash. — Two people are injured and 13 people are left with no place to stay after an apartment fire in Tacoma Saturday morning. 

The fire broke out at a building on the 1200 block of North Pearl Street. The Tacoma Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 3:13 a.m. Crews reported smoke coming from the second floor of the building. 

After an investigation, crews concluded a cooking fire on the first floor spread to second and third-floor units. 

Two occupants of the building were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The Red Cross is assisting 13 people with finding a place to stay. Three units in the apartment building were destroyed. 

    

