Crews battle 2-alarm fire with partial collapse in Tacoma

Crews were in defensive mode as they prevented fire spreading to nearby buildings.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma fire crews battled a two-alarm commercial structure fire along Tacoma Avenue South Sunday night.

The structure is located in the 1600 block of Tacoma Avenue.

Crews reported a partial collapse with possible fire spreading to adjacent structures.

No injuries were reported.

The building was reportedly vacant.

Crews were expected to remain on scene to monitor the structure for any flareups overnight.

The investigation into the cause of the fire will resume Monday morning.