A Tacoma woman is about to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip. Melannie Cunningham will attend the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremonies in Oslo, Norway on December 10th.

She received the invite for being this year's recipient of The Greater Tacoma Peace Prize for her work in racial reconciliation.

Cunningham has been active in the community for decades. She is Pacific Lutheran University's Director of Multicultural Outreach and Engagement, and she founded Tacoma's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. Cunningham also started the "People's Gathering," a professional conference that brings communities together to talk about race.

Cunningham is crowdfunding to bring a film crew with her to Oslo to produce a documentary about her experience. Her goal is to raise $15,000 to pay for production expenses.

"I want the community to go with me. Tacoma and Washington state is going to be in the room for the Nobel Peace Prize," she said. "Considering the current national events and rhetoric that focus our attention on hate, I'm asking for support on a project that will focus our minds and hearts on peace and call us to action for unity."

