Tacoma Education Association members voted to approve a new contract following a one-week strike.

Union members met at Mount Tacoma High School Friday morning to discuss the tentative agreement reached Thursday night. Ninety-nine percent of those in attendance voted to ratify the deal.

The final agreement includes a 14 percent pay increase for professional technical employees, a 14.4 percent pay increase for certified staff including teachers, and a 19 percent pay increase for office professionals.

Here is the new salary schedule ratified by 99% of voting members today. There were a lot of tears over the life changing increases in salary. #WeTeachTacoma pic.twitter.com/akBwMa6zet — Tacoma Ed Assoc TEA (@WeTeachTacoma) September 14, 2018

School is scheduled to start Monday, September 17.

Tacoma teachers started striking Thursday, September 6, which was the scheduled start of the new school year. The Tacoma Education Association was fighting for more money, as part of the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

Great news! @Tacomaschools and @WeTeachTacoma have reached a tentative agreement to end the strike. We are excited to welcome students back, school is now scheduled to begin Monday, September 17 pending a vote on the agreement by TEA members. https://t.co/NIUA9yxNP4 pic.twitter.com/DsiKDXVr2y — Tacoma Schools (@tacomaschools) September 14, 2018

