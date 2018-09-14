Tacoma teachers reached a tentative agreement with the school district Thursday night following a one-week strike. School will remain closed Friday and is scheduled to start Monday, September 17.

The district tweeted the announcement: "We are excited to welcome students back, school is now scheduled to begin Monday, September 17 pending a vote on the agreement by TEA members."

The Tacoma Education Association (TEA) released the following statement from union president Angel Morton: "I am happy to announce that the TEA bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement with the district. We are holding our ratification meeting tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. Details of the agreement will be shared at that time."

Tacoma teachers started striking Thursday, September 6, which was the scheduled start of the new school year. The Tacoma Education Association was fighting for more money, as part of the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

