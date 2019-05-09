TACOMA, Wash. — Students in Tacoma are back in school Thursday with a fresh start, but a lingering issue will carry on into the new school year.

For the second year in a row, Washington state has outlawed lunch shaming and now schools are seeing the unintended consequences from that with even more student lunch debt.

Tacoma Public Schools has about $130,000 in lunch debt.

Seattle has more than $46,000 in lunch debt.

Tacoma Public Schools staff are urging parents to help with this problem.

A spokesperson for the school district said parents who qualify should be signing up for free or reduced lunch. To qualify, a family of four will need to make $47,638 or less a year and a family of eight would need to make $80,346 or less a year.

Parents can also sign up for "Lunch Money Now" to load money onto their child's lunch account online.

Tacoma parents can also put a limit of their child's ability to charge by emailing NutritionServices@tacoma.k12.wa.us.