Summer break starts one day later for students in the Tacoma School District.

Schools in the district closed four days due to intense winter weather that slammed western Washington and left record snowfall in some places.

District spokesperson Dan Voelpel said the Office of the State Superintendent waived three of Tacoma's four snow days. By state law, a district will not get more than three days waived.

That means students will end the school year on Wednesday, June 19.

Washington state law requires students have no fewer than 1,000 hours of public instruction every year, which is typically included in 180 days of scheduled class time. According to state superintendent Chris Reykdal, 180 days makes up for more than 1,000 hours of instruction time.

The school originally had four snow days but the seven-day teacher strike made it necessary to rearrange the school calendar.

"The 7 days we lost due to the strike were made up during the school year by taking away days of winter break, spring break and the built-in snow make-up days during the school year," Voelpel said.

This year has seen the most teacher strikes in Washington state since 1983. The reason stems from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.