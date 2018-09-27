Parents in the Tacoma School District say buses are packed, some routes there is not enough room for all students.

Danielle Varela is a parent in the district and took to social media when her son came home and complained about his bus route. Her son took a picture on the bus of three high school students squeezed into one seat.

"As I put this thread out there on Facebook, more parents are commenting to me and saying 'Hey, yeah our child is complaining about this too and it's not just this particular route," Varela said.

Varela's 9th grader said the buses were overcrowded, forcing him to sit on the floor.

"I thought it was ridiculous. It's completely unsafe if they get into an accident or something that a third person is getting shot out," Varela said.

District spokesperson Dan Voepel confirmed buses did see some overcrowding during the first week of school.

"We had some late buses and overcrowded conditions in various locations the first week of school. Our contractor First Student is new to TPS this year and is making adjustment as we go along," Voepel said.

