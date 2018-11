Tacoma police have a warning about counterfeit bills circulating in the city. There have been 10 fraud complaints in the past two weeks involving $20 and $100 bills.

Police are warning businesses and residents to be vigilant of counterfeit currency. If you come across a suspicious bill, do not accept it and call police.

Businesses are encouraged to follow bill verification procedures when accepting payment.

The non-emergency line in Pierce County is (253) 798-4721, then dial 1.

© 2018 KING