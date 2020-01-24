TACOMA, Wash. — Two-year-old Teekah Lewis disappeared from a Tacoma bowling alley 21 years ago. Now police have released a description of a man seen at the bowling alley the night of her disappearance.

Tacoma police describe the man as a white male, 30-40 years old with curly brown hair, a mustache, and a pock-marked face. Police will only say that they want to identify the man, but are not calling him a suspect or a person of interest.

Police released the description 21 years to the day that Teekah went missing.

The toddler disappeared from Tacoma's New Frontier bowling alley on January 23, 1999.

Teekah’s mother, Theresa Lewis, said police showed her a picture of the man back in November and she instantly recognized him.

“I remembered the guy from the bowling alley, and if that’s the case, there’s no way Teekah is here right now,” she told KING 5. She said the man seemed like someone she would not want around her children. She also said the man followed a Facebook page that she runs dedicated to finding Teekah.

Robert Lewis, Teekah’s father, said the new details have left him with more questions for police.

“Many more questions,” he said. “More questions than I can ask.”

But he also said he would not jump to any conclusions about Teekah’s whereabouts until police released more evidence.

“I’m not convinced, you know? I need something tangible and I’m not willing to give up my hope,” he said.

RELATED: Tacoma police hope to identify man at scene of toddler's 1999 disappearance

RELATED: Similar cases reported around time Teekah Lewis disappeared