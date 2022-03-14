Police investigate 2nd deadly shooting in east Tacoma in less than 24 hours

TACOMA, Wash. — A 48-year-old man was found after being shot to death in a parking lot Monday morning in the 4300 block of East Portland Avenue, according to Tacoma police.
Officers responded just after midnight and found the male unresponsive in a parking lot. The victim was declared deceased on the scene.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Detectives had to shut East Portland Avenue down in order to investigate but were able to reopen the roadway just after 3 a.m.
This is the second deadly shooting in Tacoma in less than 24 hours.
On Sunday morning, a woman was shot to death and another man suffered life-threatening injuries in the 3800 block of East How Street, less than a mile away from Monday morning’s shooting.
The 22-year-old female was found dead inside a car and the 23-year-old male was found nearby, Tacoma police said.
No suspect has been arrested for either shooting.