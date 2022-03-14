x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police investigate 2nd deadly shooting in east Tacoma in less than 24 hours

Monday morning's deadly shooting comes less than 24 hours after another fatal shooting less than a mile away.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 48-year-old man was found after being shot to death in a parking lot Monday morning in the 4300 block of East Portland Avenue, according to Tacoma police.

Officers responded just after midnight and found the male unresponsive in a parking lot. The victim was declared deceased on the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives had to shut East Portland Avenue down in order to investigate but were able to reopen the roadway just after 3 a.m.

This is the second deadly shooting in Tacoma in less than 24 hours.

On Sunday morning, a woman was shot to death and another man suffered life-threatening injuries in the 3800 block of East How Street, less than a mile away from Monday morning’s shooting.

The 22-year-old female was found dead inside a car and the 23-year-old male was found nearby, Tacoma police said.

No suspect has been arrested for either shooting.

Related Articles

In Other News

Police investigate 2nd deadly shooting in east Tacoma in less than 24 hours