Police investigate 2nd deadly shooting in east Tacoma in less than 24 hours

Monday morning's deadly shooting comes less than 24 hours after another fatal shooting less than a mile away.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 48-year-old man was found after being shot to death in a parking lot Monday morning in the 4300 block of East Portland Avenue, according to Tacoma police.

Officers responded just after midnight and found the male unresponsive in a parking lot. The victim was declared deceased on the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives had to shut East Portland Avenue down in order to investigate but were able to reopen the roadway just after 3 a.m.

At 12:03 am officers were dispatched to a male shot outside of a business in the 4300 blk of E Portland Ave. A 48-yr-old male was located in a parking lot & declared deceased on scene.

Detectives & crime scene technicians have responded.

This is being investigated as a homicide. pic.twitter.com/WTLubBLNld — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) March 14, 2022

This is the second deadly shooting in Tacoma in less than 24 hours.

On Sunday morning, a woman was shot to death and another man suffered life-threatening injuries in the 3800 block of East How Street, less than a mile away from Monday morning’s shooting.

The 22-year-old female was found dead inside a car and the 23-year-old male was found nearby, Tacoma police said.