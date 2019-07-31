TACOMA, Wash. — A 16-year-old shot in Tacoma on Tuesday has died, according to police.

Tacoma police responded reports of shots fired in the 4600 block of South J Street around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Tacoma General Hospital with a life-threatening injury, but did not survive.

Bridget Massie lives nearby and was outside on Tuesday afternoon. She said she saw a group of boys walking on the street.

"They made it across the street to the house that they were going to, and I walked back up. I no sooner got to my porch, and I heard gunshots. The kids just started screaming and it was heart-wrenching because I knew, I knew what had just happened," Massie said.

She said she heard five to seven gunshots.

Police spent about eight hours on South J Street investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this point. Officer Loretta Cool said it is an active and ongoing investigation.