RENTON, Wash — Servicemen and women coming back from deployment flew into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, seeing loved one's faces for the first time in a long time.

One Staff Sergeant was seeing a special face for the very first time.

Ssgt. Riley Jorgensen got off the plane and embraced his wife, Lauren. In her arms was their 5-month-old daughter, Piper, whom he had never seen in person before.

Lauren (and Piper) had a sign that read “Out of my way… I get to meet my dad today! Welcome home, daddy!”

Matching her father, Piper even had on a camouflage sweatshirt.

At first, little Piper didn’t know what to make of all the commotion, but she broke out in a huge grin when her dad rubbed her back.

Lauren Jorgensen