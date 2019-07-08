TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma man is making it his mission to help spread the message of peace and the need for love and justice for all, and he’s doing it in what’s come to be called ‘The Peace Bus.’

Kwabi Amoah-Forson is president and founder of The Peace Bus. The non-profit works as a mobile podcast with a team that travels and interviews people from all walks of life about the concept of peace and community.

“If we can create a culture of peace, then we can work to reduce violence, increase understanding,” said Amoah-Forson.

RELATED: Nonprofit helps Washington veterans become entrepreneurs

The team also includes Kevin Wolford, podcast director, and Lenora Seastres, The Peace Bus photographer.

Together, they also deliver and distribute clothes, hygiene products, and food to impoverished communities they visit.

This month, they are tackling their biggest venture yet and traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border to interview people affected by current immigration policies.

“We are going to the border to humanize the issue of immigration by getting those who work at the border and those affected by immigration policies to come together under the same roof, or bus, and have conversations about things we have in common,” Amoah-Forson said.

People can follow along with The Peace Bus through their podcast channels and social media. You can also make donations to their cause on their website.

RELATED: Non-profit helping Tacoma youth through skateboarding at risk of closing