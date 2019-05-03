In 2022, the Tacoma Link will extend down Martin Luther King Jr. Way on the Hilltop neighborhood in Tacoma.

The Tacoma Link expansion has been in the works for years but the construction process is starting to move along.

On Monday, March 4, Sound Transit contractors began digging a tunnel for a new water line that will be part of the expansion project on MLK in front of Multicare Tacoma General Hospital.

"With this street, as you can tell, it cuts right through our campus so we've had to relook at some of our parking. We're asking patients to leave a little extra time coming and going," said Mark Swart, a spokesperson for Multicare.

The Tacoma Link Extension will eventually travel in front of David Comb's business, The T-Shirt Men.

"Growth can be good and change can be good as long as it's for the people of Tacoma."

As transportation expansion impacts the Hilltop, folks like Comb hope change will have a positive impact on the community

"We don't want it to be the Hilltop just by name, we want people that are from the Hilltop to still be here and still making it the Hilltop, you know," said Combs. "And I just hope that it just plays a part in helping the people that are already here not being a displacement tool."





