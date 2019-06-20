TACOMA, Wash. — After nearly 50 years, Lin Riggio has seen a lot of changes in her classroom. But the goals for her students have remained the same.

“Just a love of life and a love of learning,” she said.

Riggio retired Wednesday after 48 years teaching kindergarten at Tacoma elementary schools. For 30 years, she's taught at Point Defiance Elementary.

“I’ve learned so much from her,” said fellow kindergarten teacher Kelly King. "I think it’s the passion. Not only does she know children, she has a heart for it.”

While Riggio is looking forward to spending her retirement reading in her backyard, she will be back in a Point Defiance classroom in the fall.

She will be volunteering — because she’s afraid she’ll miss the students.

“All the kids, all the hugs,” said Riggio, “Because kids’ love is so honest. I love that.”