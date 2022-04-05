Tacoma hotel worker shoots man who chased, threatened employees with knife

The suspect allegedly chased three Tacoma hotel workers with a knife before the woman shot him.

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman working at a Tacoma hotel shot a man who was chasing her and two other employees with a knife early late Tuesday night.

The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) responded shortly before midnight to the Quality Inn in the 8000 block of S. Hosmer Street for reports of a 45-year-old man with a knife who had been asked to leave the property.

When officers arrived, they learned that the man with the knife had started chasing two women and a man that worked at the hotel. At some point, one of the females shot the knife-wielding man.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. When he is released, he will be booked into the Pierce County Jail for three counts of assault in the first degree.

An employee who spoke to KING 5 on condition of anonymity said she thinks the suspect was drunk and that workers had had previous encounters with him. She said that she had never seen the man sober.

