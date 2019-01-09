TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Fire Department’s new “Safe Station” program launched this week and is the latest effort to offer help for people struggling with opioid addictions.

The new 24-7 service means someone who needs help with opioid abuse can show up to Fire Station 1 on Fawcett Avenue in Tacoma and get assessed by medics or taken to a facility, if needed. They can also be given first medication dosage such as Narcan.

The program is currently available to residents of Tacoma, Fife, and Fircrest.

Just this week, the Washington State Department of Health announced a standing order that would allow anyone to walk into a pharmacy and get Narcan without a prescription.

Washington expands access to opioid reversal medication naloxone OLYMPIA, Wash. - Pharmacies across Washington state can now dispense opioid overdose reversal medication without a prescription. Washington State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy signed a statewide standing order Wednesday for naloxone. The standing order, which works like a prescription, allows any person or organization in the state to purchase naloxone from a pharmacy.

In addition to providing immediate help, the station can also connect people to long-term treatment services.

Tacoma Fire’s “Safe Station” program is the only one of its kind in the state of Washington.

Officials say this location was picked primarily because of the high number of calls about opioids they get in this area.

The city says the idea is modeled after a similar program in New Hampshire.

