A mustache will grace the front of the Washington State ferries (WSF) vessel Tacoma this November to support the global men’s health nonprofit and advocacy group, Movember.

This is the third year WSF has participated with the group, which draws attention to health issues such as prostate cancer using the popular “No Shave November” trend in which individuals challenge themselves not to shave body hair for the 30-day stretch.

Passengers can see the mustache on the Seattle-Bainbridge route.

“Movember is thrilled to once again partner with the Washington State Ferries to help change the face of men’s health,” said Mark Hedstrom, US executive director of Movember.

WSF is also encouraging riders to spread awareness by sharing photos of their own mustaches on or off the Tacoma vessel by tagging WSF on social media or using the hashtag #movember.