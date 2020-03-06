Community cleans up Tacoma couple's home after racist graffiti

Community members will make sure that the paint was cleaned up, but the pain remains.

TACOMA, Wash. — A 75-year-old Tacoma man who spent months inside recovering from COVID-19, walked out of his house to find a racist message spray-painted onto his garage.

Robert and Melody Batie are familiar with America's racial wounds.

"That a person thinks, in 2020 they can write this on someone’s garage and get away with it, and that’s basically what they’re doing," Robert said.

Robert came out of his house on Monday, for the first time in weeks, only to find expletives, including the N-word, painted onto his garage.

"For someone to do this, this is bodacious this is crazy, it’s 2020,” Robert said.

The interracial couple has dealt with blatant racism before. Melody says early in their marriage she lost jobs once her employers found out her husband was black.

"55 years we’ve been married to turn around to say we haven’t gone anywhere, it hasn’t changed,“ Melody said.

This time around, they want people to understand the depths of frustration and hurt among the black community.

"This is the new 2020 lynching, the name hasn’t lost it’s meaning, it still means the same thing,” said Robert.

Anthony Sinisgalli lives in the neighborhood and posted this photo of Robert Batie standing in front of the vandalized garage on Facebook.

Sinisgalli says he broke down into tears when he saw the racist message left on his neighbors home. The post has since been shared hundreds of times resulting in the community stepping in to repaint the Baties' home.

Although for Robert, even with the graffiti gone, the pain will still be there.