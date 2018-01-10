Six people were taken to a nearby hospital after a semi-truck crashed into jersey barriers along Interstate 5 in Tacoma Sunday night. Both directions of traffic were closed for nearly six hours.

The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) worked overnight to clear debris and reopen all lanes by Monday morning's rush hour.

All lanes reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

The crash occurred on I-5 near State Route 16. Crews rerouted traffic through collector-distributor lanes for much of the morning.

A semi-truck traveling southbound crashed into jersey barriers just before midnight, pushing the barriers into the northbound lanes. The truck spilled an unknown amount of diesel onto the roadway.

Washington State Patrol said the barrier pushed into the northbound lanes caused a chain reaction collision, damaging seven cars and two semi-trucks.

One of the injured occupants was taken to the intensive care unit.

Trooper Johnna Batiste said the semi driver was not impaired and will likely not face criminal charges.

An investigation into the cause of the semi's crash is ongoing.

NB I-5 is backing up near 72nd. This was an extensive incident through the night, but will continue to impact am commuters. Give yourself plenty of time. pic.twitter.com/1WUM65uyBy — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) October 1, 2018

© 2018 KING