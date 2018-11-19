Construction is underway on a huge expansion to Tacoma's Link Streetcar System. On Monday, elected leaders will gather for a groundbreaking ceremony and residents will see construction work start to impact several Tacoma streets.

The end of the line will change for Tacoma’s Link. Regular rider Kelly Sparks says it’s about time, "Thank you, finally!”

Since it opened in 2003, there's been some criticism from those who say the 1.6-mile line didn't take you very far.

“They promised to do this in the beginning when they did it, I thought extending it was a great idea,” Sparks explained.

The new line will run past Stadium High School on Stadium Way, onto North First Street and then onto Division. It finally turns on Martin Luther King Jr. Way passing several hospitals and running right through the heart of the Hilltop Business District.

Roland Jankelson's family owns some property near the planned end of the line.

“I think it's almost impossible to overstate the potential positive impact on business,” he said.

“I think it's a punctuation point on the great progress we've seen on the Hilltop over the years. A lot of people have worked very hard on improving the situation in their community.”

The growth won't come without a little pain along the way. Expect road closures as construction ramps up. The first wave starts on Stadium Way where the southbound lane and bike lane will close roughly between South 4th and Division, detours will reroute people through the area.

The Hilltop line will not be done until 2022. The next line will go all the way to Tacoma Community College and open in 2039. It's slow progress but hopefully, it gives the community a lift along the way.

Click here for more information on the project

© 2018 KING