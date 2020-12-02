TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma homeowners, already faced with double-digit increases in property taxes, will have to decide whether to pass a school bond measure that would push their property taxes even higher.

If passed, Proposition 1, a $535 million bond measure, would replace or renovate eight Tacoma schools. Fifty-five other schools would get safety and technology upgrades.

The average cost to homeowners would be $6.79 per month or $81.48 per year.

One of the schools that would be renovated is Oakland High School in Tacoma, which was built in 1912. Principal John Jones said the dilapidated building is leaking and has an aged heating system that leaves the building either too hot or too cold.

“We have wonderful, resilient students but the reality is, it wears on them and I know that it does,” said Jones. “It’s the message that you’re second-class citizens.”

Property taxes for Pierce County residents are already expected to climb as high as 20% in 2020. In Tacoma, taxes will go up an average of 14% due to actions by the state legislature in its response to the longstanding McCleary school funding legal battle.

Pierce County Assessor-Treasurer Mike Lonergan told KING 5 that the 2020 tax increase could hurt school bond measures.

“I think it could have a chilling effect,” Lonergan said.

Woodards said she understands concerns about increased property taxes but called the measure an investment.

“This is an investment in our future doctors and lawyers and teachers,” said Woodards. “I know it’s a tough decision, and I know it’s really hard, but for $6.79, our kids are worth it.”

