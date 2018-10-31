Bicyclists in Tacoma are in for some good news. The city is nearing completion on a portion of a new trail that will eventually pave the way for thousands.

Tacoma is completing a 2.4-mile portion of a 15-mile path that will serve bicyclists on the east side, providing a safe option for bike travel that didn’t previously exist.

When completed, the trail will run from near the Tacoma Dome to the Foothills trail in South Hill. The current 2.4-mile phase of the project is expected to be done in mid-December.

“This project here is a key piece, a real 2.4-mile piece of that bicycle community that they really wanted,” Project Manager Darius Thompson said. “This is important for the city because the bicycle community is becoming a well-known entity within the city of Tacoma. Bikers are wanting a safe route to get from point A to point B. They want to feel like they are part of the community every single morning.”

Currently, there are safe, dedicated bike lanes on the west side of the city, but this will be the first of its kind on the east side.

The $2.9 million project will be funded in partnership by Tacoma and Pierce County.

“The bicycle community is going to feel like this is a Lamborghini type of trail because it’s for them and only for them and keeping it safe for them is our number one piece,” Thompson said.

