T-Mobile’s proposed $26 billion merger with Sprint is facing a roadblock from the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

Justice Department officials warned the companies that their merger isn’t likely to receive approval under the current proposal, anonymous sources told the Journal.

The wireless carriers need sign-off from DOJ and the Federal Communications Commission to complete the merger. T-Mobile and Sprint claim that merging will increase competition with their larger rivals AT&T and Verizon. Their entreaty to regulators also claims that merging will increase American competitiveness in the next generation of wireless technology known as 5G.

