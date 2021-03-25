Mariners fans to sit in 'pods' as part of safety protocols for opening day

T-Mobile Park is ready to welcome back Mariners fans, and so are local businesses.

SEATTLE — The fact that the balls are rolling again at Temple Billiards in Pioneer Square has owner Rolando Salinas relieved.

With Phase 3's increased capacity inside bars and restaurants and news that nearby T-Mobile Park will be letting fans attend Seattle Mariners games starting next week, Salinas believes things are looking up.

"People are becoming more comfortable going out," he said from behind his bar.

Seattle's Pioneer Square was hit especially hard during the pandemic since it relies on customers stopping by after events or games at T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field.

"There aren't enough people that live here to sustain the restaurants and bars," said Salinas.

T-Mobile Park, which has been preparing for the Seattle Mariners opening day, is ready to welcome fans back.

"It's been 542 days since we've had a fan at T-Mobile Park, so we are thrilled," said Malcom Rogel, the vice president of ticket and event services with the team.

While the park will be open for business, things will look different than they did during the 2019 season. The biggest change is the crowd size and how fans will be seated.

Only 9,000 people will be allowed in the park and they must be sitting in a "pod."

A pod is a group of seats. Each pod will be distanced from other pods.

You can buy tickets in set groups of one to six, so whether you're taking yourself out to the ballpark or you're taking the entire quarantine squad, you will be distanced from anyone else.

"You have to buy the entire pod, so you can't buy two of the four, so it's a pretty slick set-up," said Rogel.

Also, the days of trying to move up seats are over. The seats that aren't in pods are zip-tied.

Another difference — no paper tickets. Fans will use machines at the park to scan their digital tickets on their phones.

Refreshments will be prepacked, social distancing reminders will be up, and yes, there will be hand sanitizer available.

"It will be a different experience, but I wouldn't say a bad experience at all. A very safe, different experience," Rogel said.

Similar to T-Mobile Park, a safe and different experience is what Salinas is offering at Temple Billiards as well, with constant sanitizing of pool cues and a mask policy while in-play.

He says as long as all the businesses are taking the proper precautions together, big and small, the closer we all get back to life as it once was.