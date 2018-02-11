After days of heavy rain, some rivers around Western Washington continue to rise, causing flooding in several counties.

In Mason County, the Skokomish River spilled onto a road, which prompted salmon to swim across. Cell phone video from Shelton shows dozens of fish trying to cross the road while vehicles try to avoid hitting them. A flood warning for the Skokomish River remains in effect.

In King County, the swollen Snoqualmie River continues to flood pastures and roadways, and more flooding is expected. A flood warning remains intact but should be lifted sometime Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) cautions drivers to never take a vehicle through any flooded area, which is the main cause of flood-related deaths in Washington. Watch for rapidly changing conditions. Turn around, don't drown.

After our weekend dousing, the week ahead is looking very different. While there are a few opportunities for scattered showers on Monday, we'll turn the corner to a drier Tuesday.

A pattern of high pressure will settle over us for a mostly dry week. The weather may feel reminiscent to last month's foggy mornings and sunny afternoons. It's the kind of pattern that keeps the rain away, but also brings a chill to the air and low clouds to start the day.

After a week of high pressure, it looks like a few showers should return by Friday.

