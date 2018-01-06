What does the future of work look like in Washington State? Governor Inslee’s newly appointed Employment Security Department Director, Suzi LeVine, believes apprenticeships will need to play a significant role.

LeVine, the former Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and her husband Eric LeVine, both formerly of Microsoft, gave a preview of their vision at a NewDEAL conference for rising Democratic leaders held this week in Seattle.

“How do we recast going back to frankly the roots of our nation and have an apprenticeship renaissance, where people can succeed through many pathways that are connected,” LeVine said in an interview with KING 5. “It’s great for individuals, great for business and great for the economy.”

The LeVines hope to use the Swiss apprenticeship program as a model, in which businesses invest heavily in training and cultivating future talent.

“They’ve created a system that’s largely funded by business, but it’s not an act of charity,” said Eric LeVine, who estimates Swiss businesses invest around 1% of the country’s GDP, or nearly 6 billion dollars a year in training up employees, resulting in a 7% return on investment, according to one study.

“The businesses are actively creating talent, training young people who are doing real work starting at age 15, and those young people have an opportunity to be an apprentice for three or four years, and then many will go to university after, and there are basically no dead ends in the system they have created,” continued LeVine.

The job opportunities range from software developers and bankers to farmers and cheese makers, representing around 250 career paths, according to the LeVines.

Last November, they helped organize a delegation from Washington State comprised of local business leaders and Governor Inslee.

“Not everything about the Swiss system is right for Washington,” Governor Inslee said in a statement following the trip. “But, if there’s one thing we learned, it’s how necessary it is for this to be a true collaboration and partnership between business, government, and education.

While it’s too early to know how an expanded apprenticeship program will take form in Washington, Suzi LeVine estimates Washington could save $446 million annually if two-thirds of 11th and 12th graders did apprenticeship programs, according to the presentation she gave Wednesday.

The LeVines also point to an estimated six million jobs going unfilled, across the country, due to lack of skilled workers. Labor needs exist across advanced manufacturing, aerospace, maritime, and energy industries.

Eric LeVine cites a recent survey that estimates 740,000 new jobs will be created in Washington state alone, over the next five years.

“We don’t know where the 740,000 are going to come from,” he said. “Will we find them; will we hire them in, or do we grow them and re-employ people who are right here?"

Suzi LeVine officially takes over as Employment Security Department Director in July. In addition to workforce training, the job oversees unemployment insurance and the state’s new paid family and medical leave program.

LeVine replaces Dale Peinecke, who announced his retirement in March amid complains about workplace conduct.

© 2018 KING