Swimmer rescued from Green Lake, taken to hospital in critical condition

The Seattle Fire Department said a bystander reported someone went underwater at Green Lake and never came back up.

A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was rescued from Seattle's Green Lake on Sunday, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Seattle Fire Department crews responded to Green Lake around noon after a bystander reported someone went underwater and did not surface.

Rescue swimmers were able to locate the man and bring him back to shore for life-saving efforts.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The Seattle Fire Department said the man was submerged for close to 13 minutes.

Water rescue response headed to Green Lake for report from a witness of person who went in water and did not resurface. Crews investigating. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 3, 2022

Sheriff's department's across western Washington urged caution when swimmers or boaters are out in the water after a deadly weekend last weekend.

Three people drowned last weekend, including two children. Two kids were in critical condition after being pulled unresponsive from Lake Stevens last Sunday.

Sgt. Rich Barton with King County Sheriff's Office Marine Rescue Dive Unit said he's seen an increase in drownings over the last couple of years, with 29 drownings in King County in 2021.