Body of 20-year-old swimmer recovered from Green River

A 20-year-old man had been missing since June 25 after being swept away by the current in the Green River Gorge area.

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the search for a missing swimmer near the Green River Gorge originally aired June 25, 2022.

The body of a 20-year-old male swimmer missing from the Green River Gorge area since June 25 was recovered Wednesday, the King County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) announced.

KCSO said the Medical Examiner's office would eventually release the identity of the victim and the manner of death.

On the afternoon of June 25, two 20-year-old men were swimming together near the Green River Gorge Resort area when one of them was swept away.

Search and rescue units were dispatched for a water rescue, and Puget Sound Fire shared on social media that seven agencies were among those who responded to the scene.

Firefighters used kayaks and the King County Sheriff's Air Support Unit also provided search assistance from above.

After several hours of searching, a KCSO spokesperson said the man was presumed drowned and the operations were called off.