Thousands of nurses and caregivers are closer to a strike today, after last-minute negotiations stalled with Swedish-Providence Medical Center.

On Friday, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) delivered a 10-day notice to strike at Swedish. The strike would go into effect at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28 through 7:30 a.m. Friday, January 31.

SEIU represents approximately 7,800 registered nurses, technical and service caregivers employed by Swedish Medical Center in Seattle and Swedish Edmonds.

Hospital officials say if the strike happens, it could be the biggest one they've ever had to handle.

Nurses say patient and caregiver safety is at risk because of staffing shortages and the need for more safety measures.

Swedish says they want to address those staffing issues, but ultimately won't let the unions set the staffing level standards.

Nurses were originally scheduled to strike earlier this week, but plans were postponed after they say they made progress on contract negotiations, talks today changed that.

Swedish says replacement workers from around the country have been lined up to fill patient needs during the strike.

