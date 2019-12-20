OLYMPIA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published in November.

Nurses and caregivers at Swedish Medical Center, the largest healthcare provider in the Seattle area, announced on Thursday that they are a step closer to an imminent strike.

Union health care workers of SEUI Healthcare 1199NW say Swedish Medical center and its parent company, Providence Health, care more about profits over patient safety.

Health care workers at Swedish claim patient care problems due to severe overstaffing have worsened since Swedish was taken over by Providence.

In November, the union authorized a strike at seven Swedish locations in Western Washington. The union said they were not pleased with the latest contract negotiations on Dec. 9, prompting a renewed spark to strike.

According to the union, contract proposals included affordable health benefits, safe nurse-to-patient ratios, more training opportunities, fair wages, recruitment and retainment efforts and safeguards against racial discrimination.

If the strike occurs, members of SEIU Healthcare 1199NW at Swedish would be part of more than 13,000 total strikers at 13 Providence locations throughout the state. This would be the largest healthcare strike in recent history.

The next contract bargaining session with Swedish-Providence management is scheduled for Dec. 30.

If an agreement can't be reached, the union will announce a date for the strike soon after.

The union will give a 10-day notice before walking off the job. This will be the first time in at least the past 20 years that the union has authorized a strike.

