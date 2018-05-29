A fire that broke out at the Lake Stevens Boys and Girls Club on Monday is being investigated as a “suspicious,” according to the Lake Stevens Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire in the 1600 block of East Lakeshore Drive about 2:30 p.m. The fire started at a Porta Potty in the back of the building and spread to a storage area that was mainly holding baseball gear. Sprinklers were activated and caused water damage to the gym.

The building was not occupied, and there were no injuries.

There was minimal damage outside the building.

Actor Chris Pratt, who grew up in Lake Stevens, raised $500,000 in 2016 to build the Dan Pratt Memorial Teen Center in honor of his father. The teen center is an addition to the Boys and Girls Club and was not impacted by the fire.

