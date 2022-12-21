Officials investigating 'suspicious' fatal house fire in Beacon Hill

A 70-year-old woman died at the scene, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a suspicious death at a Beacon Hill house fire Wednesday morning.

At about 10:20 a.m., police and Seattle Fire Department (SFD) personnel responded to a house fire in the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South. While fighting the fire, firefighters discovered a 70-year-old woman and carried her out of the house. She died at the scene.

The fire was extinguished by 10:49 a.m. According to SFD, no one else was in the home and no other injuries were reported.

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department’s Arson/Bomb Squad responded to the scene, as well as members of SFD’s Fire Investigation Unit. A total of 53 SFD personnel responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.