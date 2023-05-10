'Suspicious' child's death under investigation in Snohomish County

A 1-year-old was brought to the hospital by her mother and was later pronounced dead.

MILL CREEK, Wash. — The "suspicious" death of a 1-year-old girl is under investigation in Snohomish County.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit (SCSO SIU) announced Wednesday that deputies responded on May 7 to Swedish Hospital in Mill Creek for a report of an unresponsive child, who was brought in by her mother.

The child was later transported to Seattle Children's, where she was pronounced dead.

The SCSO said detectives discovered the child was in the care of her 37-year-old mother between May 6-7 at an Everett hotel.

Toxicology reports are still pending, but detectives said there is reason to believe the child's death could be due to fentanyl exposure from the hotel room prior to being unresponsive. A search warrant was served on the hotel room by detectives.

The mother was arrested on an unrelated domestic violence charge out of Edmonds the same day and was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.