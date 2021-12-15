'Suspicious box' forces closure of Kingston ferry terminal, surrounding area

Ferry workers were notified of the box around 5:20 p.m.

KINGSTON, Wash. — The Kingston ferry terminal and nearby area are closed after a "suspicious box" was reported near the automated ticket booths Wednesday evening.

Ferry workers were notified of the box around 5:20 p.m.

A perimeter was established. The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad and K-9 units are at the scene and working to assess the package.

Ferry service between Kingston and Edmonds is delayed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.