The search continues for suspects that stole a Washington State Patrol vehicle Monday morning.

WSP is looking for three suspects that stole the patrol vehicle following an early morning pursuit. No description of the suspects has been released.

A trooper pulled over the suspect vehicle on Interstate 5 near Kent Des Moines Road after a pursuit. While the trooper arrested one suspect, three others jumped into the patrol car and drove away.

The vehicle was found a short time later in Tukwila on Monster Drive SW near the Family Fun Center. The suspects appear to have fled the scene. A K9 search failed to find anyone.

All police equipment was left inside the trooper's vehicle.

