Three robbery suspects who led police in a chase through Olympia Tuesday afternoon were arrested Wednesday morning after trying to rob an Olympia McDonald's.

Details of the arrest were not immediately known.

Tuesday's chase started when state troopers tried to pull over a Mercedes for speeding. The driver refused to stop and led troopers into downtown Olympia.

The Mercedes hit at least three other cars and finally stopped outside an in-home daycare. No one was injured.

Three suspects then ran away on foot, which forced four schools in West Olympia into lockdown.

Officers believe Mercedes was stolen in Auburn and used in the armed robbery of an AM/PM convenience store robbery in Grand Mound.

