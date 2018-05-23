Three suspects who led police in a chase through Olympia Tuesday afternoon were arrested Wednesday morning after an unrelated attempted armed robbery in Olympia.

Police said the suspects tried to rob the McDonald's near Black Lake Boulevard and Cooper Point Road around 2 a.m., then fled on foot.

A Thurston County Sheriff's Office K9 team was called in. The K9, Jaxx, quickly located two of the suspects, who were arrested. Tracking the third suspect took another 2.5 hours. It ended in a struggle with Jaxx taking several punches.

Jaxx is doing just fine, a spokesperson said.

Tuesday's chase started when state troopers tried to pull over a Mercedes for speeding. The driver refused to stop and led troopers into downtown Olympia.

The Mercedes hit at least three other cars and finally stopped outside an in-home daycare. No one was injured.

Detectives believe the suspects are involved in a robbery in Grand Mound earlier Tuesday.

